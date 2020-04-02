US delivers 128 Javelin anti-tank missiles to Estonia

The United States has delivered 128 anti-tank Raytheon Javelin missiles to Estoni as part of a larger contract signed by the Estonian Center for Defense Investment (Riigi Kaitseinvesteeringute Keskus) and the U.S. Department of Defense.

The shipment will continue to build upon Estonia's defensive capabilities and further strengthens U.S. strategic integration while ensuring interoperability among NATO Allies and partners, according to a U.S. Embassy press release.

The Javelin anti-tank missile systems are part of an on-going cooperative effort involving joint financing from the U.S. Department of State and Estonian statae funds.

The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and U.S. European Command continue to work together to achieve joint strategic objectives and guarantee stability in the region, the embassy says. The U.S. has provided Estonia with over US$100 million in joint defense cooperation in recent years, and takes part in over 150 military-to-military engagements between service members of both countries each year.

The FGM-148 Javelin is an American man-portable fire-and-forget anti-tank missile, which uses automatic infrared guidance. Its HEAT warhead is capable of defeating modern tanks by attacking them from above, at a point where their armor is thinnest, and is also useful against fortifications in a direct attack flight.

