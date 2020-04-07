ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Finland closes incoming ferry passenger traffic on the night of April 10-11 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Tallink's Star shuttle ferry.
Tallink's Star shuttle ferry. Source: Tallink Grupp
The Finnish government has ordered the implementation of the passenger traffic restrictions that will see ferries between Finland and Estonia no longer taking on passengers in the direction of Finland.

Despite conflicting news reports the Finnish government has stood by its previous decision and barred all ferry passengers, except truck drivers, to enter Finland, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

This decision shall enter into force on midnight between Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11. It also concerns ferries departing from Sweden and Germany.

"Good neighbourly relations are important to us and this is why we reiterate that the restrictions are temporary," Finnish minister of transport and communications Timo Harakka said at a press conference and added in Estonian: "good friends, I hope we will get our connections back soon."

According to Harakka, Finnair will continue operating between Tallinn and Helsinki.

The restrictions were originally scheduled to take effect within a few days of their introduction. However, Tallink Group board chair Paavo Nõgene told ERR's online news in Estonian on Monday that the restrictions may not enter into force and that, to their knowledge, the restrictions might even be loosened.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

tallinkferry links between estonia and finlandcoronavirus emergency situation
