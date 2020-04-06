ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tallink: Finnish restrictions on ferry travel might be loosened ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Tallink ferry.
Tallink ferry. Source: ERR/Priit Luts
News

According to Tallink, new restrictions introduced by the Finnish government last week that should have barred ferry passengers to enter Finland might not enter into force.

The Finnish government introduced new restrictions last week that should have barred ferry passengers from Estonia, as well as Sweden, to enter Finland. The restrictions were originally scheduled to take effect within a few days of their introduction, but this has not yet happened as of Monday.

Tallink Group board chair Paavo Nõgene told ERR's online news in Estonian that the restrictions may not enter into force and that, to their knowledge, the restrictions might even be loosened.

Until further decisions have been reached, passengers can travel from Estonia to Finland and vice versa.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

tallinkferry links between estonia and finland
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:12

KredEx excludes several areas from crisis assistance funding

18:07

Helme wants Estonia temporarily out of EU emissions trading system Updated

17:55

Unemployment Insurance Fund accepting employer wage support applications Updated

17:45

Government drawing up plans for exiting the COVID-19 crisis

17:21

Tänak in the running for WRC's 'greatest driver of all time'

16:55

Tallink: Finnish restrictions on ferry travel might be loosened

16:29

Municipalities have the right to conduct remote meetings online

16:06

Hospitals' ethics committees draw up clinical policy for wider outbreak

15:16

Health Board: Coronavirus spread, emergency situation length unpredictable

14:55

COVID-19 testing to include people without symptoms to get better overview

14:37

Sillamäe mask manufacturer hires new staff, increases production

14:06

Rural Affairs Committee supports extending work permits of foreign workers

13:51

Pevkur: Auxiliary police officers need to go through required training

13:36

Gallery: Large shipment of protective equipment arrived in Estonia

13:31

Teachers: Changes in education law must only apply during emergency

13:11

Timeline: How Saaremaa became the epicenter of Estonia's COVID-19 outbreak

12:49

Stockman Tallinn not affected by 'corporate restructuring'

12:17

Israeli company to use Enefit technology to build oil plant

11:57

New car sales in Estonia dropped by a quarter in March

11:39

Manger of hospital treatment at Kuressaare hospital: Situation is calmer

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: