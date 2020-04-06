Tallink: Finnish restrictions on ferry travel might be loosened

According to Tallink, new restrictions introduced by the Finnish government last week that should have barred ferry passengers to enter Finland might not enter into force.

The Finnish government introduced new restrictions last week that should have barred ferry passengers from Estonia, as well as Sweden, to enter Finland. The restrictions were originally scheduled to take effect within a few days of their introduction, but this has not yet happened as of Monday.

Tallink Group board chair Paavo Nõgene told ERR's online news in Estonian that the restrictions may not enter into force and that, to their knowledge, the restrictions might even be loosened.

Until further decisions have been reached, passengers can travel from Estonia to Finland and vice versa.

