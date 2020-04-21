ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Established restrictions don't prevent people from hosting private parties

Estonian police
Estonian police Source: "Pealtnägija"
The established coronavirus restrictions in Estonia don´t prevent people from hosting and participating in private parties.

Since the beginning of the emergency situation, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has received about 300 call outs, where people had been holding loud house parties, ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported Monday evening.

However, the PPA can only act on a private party when it´s disturbing neighbors.

In other cases, the PPA can intervene verbally and in a pleasant way, explaining even if people are not following the so-called 2+2 rule (maximum two people congregating in public, families excepted, minimum two meters' distance from others in public-ed.).

According to Vallo Koppel of the PPA's Southern Prefecture, the recent case of students gathering in a Tartu dormitory, with many of them getting infected with the coronavirus, is a great example of how people can infect others without even knowing it.

"The emergency situation rules are mainly for public spaces. The police can´t check all homes. If you decide to invite somebody over you have to consider the fact that guests may be bringing a cake, flowers - and maybe the virus," Koppel said.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

