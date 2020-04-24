Justice chancellor: There are no legal grounds for extending restrictions

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise said on ETV politics show "Esimene stuudio" that if people continue behaving in the way that is restraining the spread of the coronavirus, then the government doesn´t have legal grounds to extend the strict restrictions.

A part of the society wants the restrictions to be relaxed immediately, some wish to continue with them, Madise said. Madise added that there are other positions to the effect that the restrictions can´t be removed at once, but at the same time, they can´t continue for too long either.

"As Chancellor of Justice, I must say that when people continue to keep distance, are reasonable, don´t infect others or get infected themselves, there are no legal grounds to continue. The government has tried to signal to all the coalition partners, according to my knowledge, that the restrictions are being relaxed."

"I sincerely hope that if we all continue keeping distance, we have reason to be very happy after two weeks," Madise said.

"If it did transpire that two weeks after removing the restrictions, an increase in the numbers occured, the restrictions can be established again," she said.

"I would distinguish different levels here. One of them concerns all of us, every one of us. And if you ask that when the emergency situation ends, then everybody can feel free and careful, then as a realistic person, I would say no. But at the same time, I would suggest not to worry, because people have always been able to adjust, and I am certain we will also make it this time. We just need to be careful," the Chancellor of Justice added.

