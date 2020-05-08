ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Health Board: Five new coronavirus cases diagnosed in last 24 hours ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Coronavirus testing in Viljandi.
Coronavirus testing in Viljandi. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

In the last 24 hours, five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were diagnosed and the number of patients being treated in hospital has fallen below 60, the Health Board reported on Friday.

Between 7 a.m. May 7 and 7 a.m. May 8, a total of 1,279 tests were analyzed across Estonia with five new cases, or 0.4 percent, reporting positive results.

Three cases were diagnosed in Pärnu in Pärnu County, one in Tallinn in Harju County and one in Saare County.

As of Friday morning, 58 people are being treated in hospital due to the coronavirus and five of them breathing with the aid of ventilators. Yesterday, the Health Board said 61 people require hospitalization, down from 67 in the previous 24 hours.

To date, 268 people have been sent home from hospital, 277 cases have been closed. 

No new deaths occured during the day leaving the total number at 56.

A total of 61,767 tests have been performed in Estonia, of which 1,725 ​​or 2.8 percent have been positive. 

On Thursday, ERR reported 500 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 by their family doctors which have not yet been added to the official statistics. When this happens there will be a significant increase of lab-confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections to over 2,200.

Of these cases, 181 were in Harju County and 93 were in Saaremaa. While figures for these two counties were to be expected, as they have had the most cases so far, a surprising number — 61 cases — were diagnosed in Viljandi County, where the number of cases was otherwise relatively low.

On Thursday evening, the Health Board said 704 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

 

More data can be viewed at kooronakaart in English, Estonian or Russian.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

health boardcoronaviruscovid-19
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:29

Estonia holds a major international discussion on WWII anniversary

12:09

New online exhibition on Red Army terror in Estonia post-WWII

11:16

Reinsalu: COVID-19 pandemic wake-up call for EU, NATO, UN

11:12

Health Board: Five new coronavirus cases diagnosed in last 24 hours

10:53

Occupancy of Tallinn hotels falls to 1.5 percent during pandemic

10:34

Family doctor COVID diagnoses significantly increase total infection stats

10:11

Transaviabaltika reopens Tallinn-Saaremaa, Hiiumaa flights from Saturday

09:47

Spring Storm ending with live fire exercises

09:13

Prime minister one of first to take advantage of Saaremaa travel reopening

08:53

Over 700 people recovered from coronavirus in Estonia so far

08:33

Petition to remove Kuressaare Hospital chief get 24 signatures

07:56

Baltic parliaments condemn false history on WWII anniversary

07:30

LSM: Latvia extends state of emergency until June 9

07.05

Movement restrictions to be lifted on islands on Friday

07.05

Estonia issues joint statement to mark end of Second World War annivesary

07.05

Survey: Quarter of employers have reduced basic salaries in recent months

07.05

Riigikogu approves €200 million for rural development fund to help farmers

07.05

Experts: Emergency situation will impose more restrictions when traveling

07.05

Hestia Hotel Group laying off over 190 employees in Estonia

07.05

Tartu, Saaremaa unveil new ad campaigns as emergency restrictions relaxed

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: