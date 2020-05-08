Health Board: Five new coronavirus cases diagnosed in last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were diagnosed and the number of patients being treated in hospital has fallen below 60, the Health Board reported on Friday.

Between 7 a.m. May 7 and 7 a.m. May 8, a total of 1,279 tests were analyzed across Estonia with five new cases, or 0.4 percent, reporting positive results.

Three cases were diagnosed in Pärnu in Pärnu County, one in Tallinn in Harju County and one in Saare County.

As of Friday morning, 58 people are being treated in hospital due to the coronavirus and five of them breathing with the aid of ventilators. Yesterday, the Health Board said 61 people require hospitalization, down from 67 in the previous 24 hours.

To date, 268 people have been sent home from hospital, 277 cases have been closed.

No new deaths occured during the day leaving the total number at 56.

A total of 61,767 tests have been performed in Estonia, of which 1,725 ​​or 2.8 percent have been positive.

On Thursday, ERR reported 500 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 by their family doctors which have not yet been added to the official statistics. When this happens there will be a significant increase of lab-confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections to over 2,200.

Of these cases, 181 were in Harju County and 93 were in Saaremaa. While figures for these two counties were to be expected, as they have had the most cases so far, a surprising number — 61 cases — were diagnosed in Viljandi County, where the number of cases was otherwise relatively low.

On Thursday evening, the Health Board said 704 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

More data can be viewed at kooronakaart in English, Estonian or Russian.

