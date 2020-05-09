ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Deaths from coronavirus rise to 60, eight new cases diagnosed

COVID-19 testing kits.
COVID-19 testing kits. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Eight new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were diagnosed in Estonia in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said on Saturday. Deaths have risen to 60.

During the last day, 954 tests were analysed across the country and eight reported positive results which is 0.8 percent.

Three positive test results were diagnosed in Tallinn in Harju County, three in Pärnu in Pärnu County, and one each in Ida-Viru and Võru counties.

As of Saturday morning, 48 people in Estonia require hospital treatment due to the coronavirus, five of them are using ventilators.

Over the course of the last day, 10 patients were released from hospitals. On Friday morning, the Health Board said 58 people were being treated in hospital due to the coronavirus and five of them were breathing with the aid of ventilators. On Wednesday 67 people were being treated in hospital.

To date, 276 people have been sent home from hospital, 285 cases have been closed. 

A total of 62,720 tests have been carried out in Estonia, of which 1,733 or 2.8 percent have been positive.  

As of today, 1,219 people have been healed. Of these, 747 cases have been terminated (61.3 percent), 472 people (38.7% percent) have reported a positive test for more than 28 days but are not in hospital.

Deaths

During the past 24 hours, an 81-year-old woman died in Pärnu Hospital. 

Data on the deaths of people who received a positive COVID-19 test after they died were also made available to the Health Board yesterday. Three people were added who died at home.

On April 24, a 64-year-old man died at home in Saare County, on April 26, a 68-year-old man died at home in Viljandi County, and on May 6, A 79-year-old man died at home in Tallinn in Harju County. In total, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 60 people in Estonia.

To see more data visit https://koroonakaart.ee/en.

Editor: Helen Wright

health boardcoronaviruscovd-19
