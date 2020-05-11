ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Health Board: Two new coronavirus cases diagnosed in last 24 hours

Disinfectants at a Coop Konsum supermarket in Jõgeva.
Disinfectants at a Coop Konsum supermarket in Jõgeva. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
Two new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours and a 77-year-old woman died while being treated in hospital in Tallinn, the Health Board said on Monday.

Between 7 a.m. May 10 and 7 a.m. May 11, a total of 595 tests were analyzed across Estonia with two returning positive results, equalling 0.3 percent.

The two new tests were diagnosed in Harju County, with one of those in Tallinn. The 77-year-old woman who passed away was being treated at West Tallinn Central Hospital. 

On Monday morning, 48 people were being treated in hospitals in Tallinn and five patients were breathing with the aid of ventilators. In total, 278 people have been discharged from hospitals and 287 cases have been closed.

So far, 1,237 people have recovered from the disease. Of these, 751 cases have been terminated (60.7 percent). For 486 people (39.3 percent), more than 28 days have passed since they tested positive and they are not in hospital. 

A total of 63,964 tests have been carried out in Estonia, of which 1,741 or 2.7 percent have been positive.

On Sunday, six new cases were diagnosed and 51 people were being treated in hospitals across the country.

To show only the positive or negative data click the red or green dot at the bottom of the graph.

To see more data in English, Russian or Estonian visit koroonakart.ee.  

--

Editor: Helen Wright

coronaviruscovd-19
About us

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
