Ratas: We want to work with WHO to digitalize exchange of health data

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas told Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization that Estonia wants to help with WHO to digitalise the exchange of health data between countries.

On Wednesday Ratas and Ghebreyesus discussed the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and cooperation to digitalise the exchange of health data between countries.

Ratas said: "Our experts started working with colleagues from WHO half a year ago to find the best ways to use Estonian e-experience and distributed system architecture. We are ready to help the WHO to connect health information systems and databases and ensure their interoperability through the involvement of both the Estonian and Finnish private sectors. Better and safer data exchange between countries creates the prerequisites for much greater global cooperation and trust."

Ratas explained how Estonia has used various e-solutions to organise distance learning during the health crisis. He also gave an overview of Estonia's actions in the fight against the virus and in resolving the health crisis.

The Director-General of the WHO gave an overview of the overall global situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and the perspective of the development of vaccine and treatment. He also highlighted the contribution of the European Commission and several countries to the donor conference of May 4, during which 7.4 billion euros have been collected.

