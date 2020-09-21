news

Ruhnu island municipality seeks state funding for new fueling station

The island of Ruhnu is asking for state support for the construction of new fueling station which would bring fuel from private companies to the municipality.

Currently, the residents of Ruhnu municipality receive fuel from a small filling station belonging to the municipality which is brought to the island by ship. But Mayor of Ruhnu Andre Nõu wants a new fueling station in the Ringsu harbor.

Nõu has written to Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and said that liquid fuel is a vital service according to the law and it is important to ensure its availability.

He points out that, in addition to local residents and holidaymakers, the island needs fuel for ambulances managed by Tallinn's North Estonia Medical Center, a local diesel power plant, the Defense League and a voluntary rescue company.

The municipality has spoken with fuel operators who do not consider it economically reasonable to build a gas station with their own money. At the same time, fuel operators have said that they would be ready to supply fuel to the gas station if one is built.

Ruhnu island. Source: Google maps.

Editor: Helen Wright

