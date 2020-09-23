news

Three workers at West Tallinn Central Hospital test positive for COVID-19 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

West Tallinn Central Hospital on Paldiski Maantee in Tallinn.
West Tallinn Central Hospital on Paldiski Maantee in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The work of the Infertility Treatment Center at West Tallinn Central Hospital (Lääne-Tallinna keskhaigla/ LTKH) is being reorganized after three employees tested positive for coronavirus.

Admission of new patients to the treatment center has been temporarily suspended. Currently, only ongoing treatment procedures are being continued. Staff are informing patients about visits in the coming days, the hospital said.

The center has taken all additional infection control measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Sick staff are recovering at home and all staff members have been tested for COVID-19 and will be re-tested in the following days.

Patients who visited the fertility treatment center between September 14-22, are being asked to monitor their health and contact a family doctor if symptoms develop within 14 days.

On Tuesday, 10 employees of East-Tallinn Central Hospital's orthopedic center also tested positive for coronavirus.

Editor: Helen Wright

