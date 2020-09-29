University of Tartu Museum wins global university museums network award

The University of Tartu Museum has won an award for its photo exhibition and book "A Hundred Faces of the University of Tartu" – the university's largest art project to date.

The International Committee for University Museums and Collections (UMAC) of the International Council of Museums (ICOM) announced the winner of the UMAC Award 2020 on Monday.

Director of the University of Tartu Museum Mariann Raisma, who had the idea for the project, said one of the greatest values of the exhibition and the book is its university-wide reach.

"Our goal was to document the present-day university and create a dialogue between the past, the present and the future. Much importance was placed on personal choices and stories that allowed everyone to develop their story-telling skills. The involvement of the academic community was extremely important, because it was their contribution that determined the face of the project. A key figure in this project was the portrait photographer Birgit Püve, who masterfully combined the documentary level with the artistic," Raisma said. "I think one of the strengths of the project is that this simple idea can be adapted to different forms all over the world," she added.

The "A Hundred Faces of the University of Tartu" project was part of the centenary programme of Estonia's National University. The project features the top scientists and professors shaping the spirit of the university with objects which characterise their personal relationship with the university and field of research.

The UMAC award was established in 2016 to increase the visibility of outstanding and creative university museum projects that have a great impact on the community.

