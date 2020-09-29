news

University of Tartu Museum wins global university museums network award ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Inside cover of the book
Inside cover of the book "A Hundred Faces of the University of Tartu". Photos by Birgit Püve, design by Maarja Roosi. Source: University of Tartu
News

The University of Tartu Museum has won an award for its photo exhibition and book "A Hundred Faces of the University of Tartu" – the university's largest art project to date.

The International Committee for University Museums and Collections (UMAC) of the International Council of Museums (ICOM) announced the winner of the UMAC Award 2020 on Monday.

Director of the University of Tartu Museum Mariann Raisma, who had the idea for the project, said one of the greatest values of the exhibition and the book is its university-wide reach.

"Our goal was to document the present-day university and create a dialogue between the past, the present and the future. Much importance was placed on personal choices and stories that allowed everyone to develop their story-telling skills. The involvement of the academic community was extremely important, because it was their contribution that determined the face of the project. A key figure in this project was the portrait photographer Birgit Püve, who masterfully combined the documentary level with the artistic," Raisma said. "I think one of the strengths of the project is that this simple idea can be adapted to different forms all over the world," she added. 

The "A Hundred Faces of the University of Tartu" project was part of the centenary programme of Estonia's National University. The project features the top scientists and professors shaping the spirit of the university with objects which characterise their personal relationship with the university and field of research.

The UMAC award was established in 2016 to increase the visibility of outstanding and creative university museum projects that have a great impact on the community.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:58

Estonia did not sign joint letter of support for Polish LGBT community

18:35

University of Tartu Museum wins global university museums network award

18:13

Police apprehend suspects in cyber attacks against Estonia

17:55

Government endorses 2021 state budget: Pensions, R&D funding to increase Updated

17:55

Government renews quarantine order until December 31

17:30

Man who ran over two police officers pleads not guilty to attempted murder

17:02

MS Estonia inquiry committee members reject submarine collision claims

16:32

President Kaljulaid talks NATO, e-services with Portugal defense minister

16:15

Health Board: 49 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed Updated

15:56

Gallery: "Ringvaade" hosts to greet viewers from their homes

15:35

Walker snaps photos of lynx in forest

15:11

Matsalu 'Blood free hunt' brings best of Estonian nature snaps

14:51

Central Bank: If COVID-19 regime stays same, GDP to fall 4 percent in 2020

14:35

Opinion: Why on earth are they coming to study here?

14:28

Fiscal Council: Increasing deficit in 2021 not justified

14:10

Former PM: Playing with MS Estonia victims' families pain is irresponsible

13:58

Sportspeople arriving from foreign countries no longer need to quarantine

13:43

Injury forces Kontaveit to pull out of French Open doubles

13:17

Estonia sinking investigation initiator: Sweden has not been honest with us

12:50

Popov and Varblane return to Health Board as medical chiefs

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: