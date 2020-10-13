news

PM: The government will not leave the 'Estonia 2035' strategy shelved ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas. Source: ERR
News

The principles stipulated in this development strategy help us remain ourselves as people and as a nation eve in the most difficult situations, PM Jüri Ratas said in a political statement made when handing over to the Riigikogu the "Estonia 2035" strategy.

This strategy has been in the works for over two years and includes the contribution of around 17,000 people because Estonia's long-term vision requires a broad-based debate. Those two years have seen some 30 workshops held in different places all over the country that have allowed many Estonian people to voice their opinion, in addition to politicians, officials and civil society organizations.

The process of compiling "Estonia 2035" has been more open than is common for policy documents and I hope that this kind of joint drafting will become the new norm in the future. A safe country that listens to its people is our common goal.

"Estonia 2035" serves as the foundation for the decisions we make over the next 15 years in every way. It is a strategy to support government and Riigikogu cooperation that ties together strategic planning and policy shaping in all fields, as well as funding principles.

"Estonia 2035" is integrated with Europe's half-year economic coordination, serves as a basis for EU fund planning and plots a course for realizing global sustainable development goals in Estonia. The aim of the strategy is to make sure Estonia would be a safe and democratic country also in the future and one where the viability of the Estonian language, nation and culture is guaranteed.

When we collected opinions over the internet and with people filling out forms in libraries as part of drafting the "Estonia 2035" strategy, we were given certainty that the people of Estonia want to inhabit a country that is safe, free, environmentally friendly, open and human-centered.

Those are the wishes that have been phrased as the core principles and strategic goals of the strategy to be kept in mind when making decisions. Even in situations where we might feel a decision's effect is short-term or when there is very little time in which to decide because unexpected situations do happen, keeping one's eye on the horizon matters.

"Estonia 2035" prescribes five equally important strategic goals: Estonia is home to wise, active and health-conscious people; the Estonian society is caring, cooperative and open; Estonia sports a safe and high-quality living environment that considers everyone's needs; the Estonian economy is strong, innovative and responsible; Estonia is an innovative, trustworthy and human-centered country.

It would be insensible to overlook these goals in our attempts to boost the vitality of the Estonian people, language and culture and promote a democratic and safe state. /.../

These are not just grand words but real goals to keep in mind when making decisions. Both in the government and the Riigikogu.

Estonia is a free and safe country but, taking a look in the mirror, we must admit that health-promoting environmental solutions and people's risk behavior are areas where we still have a long road ahead of us to narrow the gap between life expectancy and healthy years to fewer than 20. We must also be prepared to take advantage of opportunities offered by an aging society – every fourth Estonian resident will be over the age of 65 in 15 years' time.

These constitute opportunities if we give meaning to our choices with the future in mind right away. So that our choices do not just take us to the future but get us there prepared and confident. Estonians deserves a competitive country with a knowledge-based society and economy.

"Estonia 2035" does not solve all problems we will face over the next 15 years, while I am convinced that the principles agreed upon in this development strategy will help us remain ourselves as people and as a state in the most difficult situations. These future-oriented goals will help us turn touchstones into opportunities.

I wish the Riigikogu well-considered and substantial "Estonia 2035" deliberations. For my part, I promise that the government will not leave "Estonia 2035" collecting dust on a shelf. /.../

Our proposal is for every minister to give the Riigikogu an annual overview of how achieving the goals of the development strategy has progressed in their administrative area. As prime minister, I will also share with you what I know of our progress – as well as where we need to catch up – after both the state budget strategy and the state budget have been handed over to the parliament.

The "Estonia 2035" strategy will be realized through departmental development plans and programs. It can be used as a basis for strategic planning by local government units and public, nonprofit and private sector organizations.

I hope that your "Estonia 2035" deliberation will be comprehensive. Estonia deserves having the most progressive and inclusive ideas and those with the potential to increase our influence in the world included in its future strategy.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:05

Sven Sester: Final act of the pension reform

16:34

PM: The government will not leave the 'Estonia 2035' strategy shelved

16:02

Previous week a mixed bag for Estonian ladies in European football

15:39

Estonia to allow up to 344 troops to participate in foreign missions

15:38

Tallinn recalls hospital council member over newspaper comments Updated

15:03

Indrek Kiisler: Extraordinary pensions hike not justified

14:46

EU agrees on common rules for coronavirus travel restrictions

14:40

Three Seas Initiative will increase cooperation between Eastern countries

14:34

Alcohol sales ban continues, no agreement reached on shortening quarantine

14:18

Kotsar and Hamburg continue preseason with fifth straight victory

13:55

Estonian universities reducing free places on English language courses

13:22

Lung cancer mostly affects men from industrial regions of Ida-Viru County

13:16

Committee sends bill regulating tenancy relationships to Riigikogu

12:51

Archbishop: EELK does not allow gay people to become priests

12:20

Competition Authority will not publish pharma transactions to ministry

11:58

Estonia to limit officials' choice of network devices and software

10:53

President Kaljulaid: Three Seas Initative does not compete with EU

10:51

Health Board: 25 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours

10:26

Financial Supervision Authority: Most difficult time for banks has passed

09:53

Latvian foreign minister: The 'Baltic bubble' is not just for numbers

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: