news

Prime minister submits Estonia's development strategy until 2035 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas in the Riigikougu.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas in the Riigikougu. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas on Monday presented to the parliament the state's long-term development strategy "Estonia 2035" which will steer the state's decisions for the coming 15 years and will serve as basis for planning EU support and the state budget processes.

Ratas said that the document has been in the making for over two years with the help of close to 17,000 people as Estonia's long-term vision requires a broad-based discussion.

"During these two years, close to 30 workshops have been held across Estonia and a nationwide idea collection campaign has been carried out, enabling for numerous Estonian people to have their say in addition to politicians, officials, researchers and representative organizations of the civil society. The drafting of "Estonia 2035" has been more open than it has been customary for political documents and I hope such co-creation will be the new norm in the future," he said. 

"Estonia 2035" is a strategy that supports cooperation between the government and parliament and integrates the strategic planning and policy shaping processes of all areas along with their financing principles, according to the prime minister.

"The objective of the development strategy is for Estonia to also remain in the future a secure democratic state where the viability of the Estonian language, nation and culture is guaranteed," he said.

"Estonia 2035" sets five equally important strategic objectives - that the people living in Estonia be smart and active and care about their health; that the Estonian society be caring, cooperation-oriented and open; that the living environment in Estonia be safe and of high quality and take everyone's needs into account; that the Estonian economy be strong, innovative and responsible, and Estonia itself be an innovative, reliable and people-centered state.

The strategy will next be discussed and adopted by the Riigikogu, after which the government will approve an action plan for meeting the goals set in therein. "Estonia 2035" will above all be implemented through field-based development plans and programs and serve as basis for planning for local governments and public, private and third sector organizations.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:45

EU foreign ministers agree on sanctions on Lukashenko, Russian officials

19:16

Prime minister submits Estonia's development strategy until 2035

18:55

Land Board publishes new aerial ortophotos of Estonia

18:31

National team center-back Karol Mets to join Saudi Arabian Ettifaq FC

18:04

Tax inflow of €674 million for August up 1.6 percent on year

17:34

Foreign minister: A window to reinstate the 'Baltic bubble' has opened

17:07

ANALYSIS | Thousands have lost their jobs in tourism

16:51

Consumer protection authority shares suggestions for choosing face masks

16:22

Kalev player diagnosed with COVID-19, team forfeits United League match

16:06

Numbers of people tested for coronavirus has fallen in last two weeks

15:54

Lux Express recommends passengers wear masks from Tuesday

15:23

Lawyers' union: COVID-19 has increased need for personal legal assistance

14:55

Ministry: We hope to have forestry development plan ready by spring 2021

14:48

Head of scientific council: Decreased case numbers do not display trend

14:22

Bank of Estonia: Emergency situation did not worsen financial positions

13:55

Gallery: Two exhibitions opened in Tallinn for Sirp's 80th anniversary

13:27

Estravel to protest 'demonization' of travel

13:01

Coronavirus round-up: October 5-11

12:32

Raimond Kaljulaid: Tallinn will never be green with current city government

11:55

Puck dropped for Estonian hockey season start on Saturday

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: