Minister: IT would need a ministry of its own

In his opening remarks at the Digital Hub conference on digitalization on Wednesday, Minister of Foreign Trade and IT Raul Siem said that Estonia might get an IT ministry in the future.

"IT has not been just an auxiliary service for a long time already, it has become intertwined with our everyday lives and is part of almost every service offered by the state. Why couldn't we establish an IT ministry in the future to make a bigger contribution still to developing our principal service?" Siem said.

The minister described the topics to be discussed at the conference - the internet of things (IoT), 5G, cybersecurity, cloud technologies, and comprehensive IT solutions - as very topical and even strategic with a view to the development of Estonia's digital society and digital state.

Siem added that even though the distribution of 5G frequency bands by the state has taken longer than planned, he is full of hope that the government will soon get the first tenders for frequencies going.

Besides, the field of IT, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications is reorganizing the leadership of the field of cybersecurity, and also the cybersecurity of e-elections and the relevant organization are being addressed.

According to the ministry, a lot of work is being done also in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), with some 80 projects in AI already completed or currently under work.

