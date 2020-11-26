Estonia supports OSCE Ukraine mission with €20,000 during pandemic

Estonia will give €20,000 to the OSCE's Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine to help with its continuation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mission is in a difficult position because the infection rate in Ukraine is high and the situation could affect the functioning of the mission. Estonia's support helps increase the protection and testing capabilities of the observers.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said supporting the special monitoring mission to Ukraine is vital.

"The work of the Special Monitoring Mission is crucial for the resolution of the conflict and it must continue uninterrupted. Therefore, it is important to ensure necessary protection and medical assistance for observers," Reinsalu said.

The monitoring mission was launched in 2014 and consists of unarmed civilian observers who are tasked with collecting information about what is happening in Ukraine, making daily reports on the situation on the ground and facilitating dialogue among all parties to the crisis.

More than 10 observers have been posted by Estonia to the mission. Most of them are working in conflict areas in eastern Ukraine. There are currently around 800 observers.

