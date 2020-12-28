Interior minister endorses distribution of 2021 immigration quota ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
PPA migration service center in Tallinn.
PPA migration service center in Tallinn. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News

The Minister of the Interior Alar Laneman (EKRE) has endorsed the 1,315 as the immigration quota for Estonia next year and the distribution of permits.

Twenty-five fixed-term residence permits have been set aside for creative workers for work at performing arts institutions in the meaning of the Performing Arts Institutions Act, 24 for athletes, coaches, referees and sports officials, and five for foreigners arriving in Estonia under an international agreement. The remaining 1,261 spots are available to foreigners arriving in Estonia for employment in other fields.

The immigration quota mainly regulates employment and business related migration from third countries.

Included in the immigration quota are temporary residence permits issued for employment, entrepreneurship and on the basis of an international agreement.

"The purpose of the immigration quota is primarily to protect the Estonian labor market. By distributing the immigration quota in its turn according to the grounds for the application and the basis for the issue of a residence permit, we can make sure that the immigration quota is not filled fully on a random basis and only a portion of the quota is kept for free distribution," Laneman said.

The minister said the purpose of the distribution is to set aside a certain number of residence permits issued under the quota for professional activity in fields that are important for Estonia. 

Not included in the immigration quota are citizens of member states of the European Union (EU) and their family members, as well as citizens of the United States and Japan, as well as people seeking international protection. The quota also does not include foreigners moving to Estonia to live with a spouse or close relative, or to study, work as a lecturer or do research in the country. Also not included in immigration quota are people who are issued residence permits for permanent residence in Estonia, major investors, startup entrepreneurs and information and communications technology (ICT) employees and top specialists.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:38

Education minister proposes to send children back to school

19:08

Coronavirus round-up: December 21-27

18:43

Opposition marriage referendum bill amendments may be presented last minute

16:43

Virologist: New virus strain may already have arrived in Estonia

16:11

Interior minister endorses distribution of 2021 immigration quota

15:51

Tallinn Airport planning to relaunch flights to London and Minsk

15:25

Digging work at Ämari Air Base reveals valuable archaeological finds

14:56

Estonia to buy 50,000 additional doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

14:19

Justice chancellor hits out on social media at sports facility closure

14:17

Weather service issues level 1 weather warning due to windy conditions, ice

13:12

Hunt plays pivotal role in Bengals win at Houston

12:45

Estonia 200 and EKRE gain most new members in 2020

12:32

Health Board: 416 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, 431 patients in hospital Updated

12:03

AK: 2021 Defense spending to reach record level

11:01

Writer's union reverses course and expels Peeter Helme

10:09

Coronavirus outbeaks reported in Lääne-Viru, Ida-Viru care homes

09:37

Children still need computers for distance learning

09:14

Foreign minister: Media bias and external pressure strengthening coalition

08:29

Over 200 health-care workers receive COVID-19 vaccination on first day

08:16

New Harju County coronavirus restrictions enter into force

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: