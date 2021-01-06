Court considering release of war criminals serving sentences in Estonia

The Tartu County Court in southern Estonia is considering the release from prison of Dragomir Milošević and Milan Martić, war criminals serving jail sentences in Tartu Prison, under electronic surveillance.

78-year-old Milošević, convicted by the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) as a war criminal, is a former Bosnian Serb commander of the Sarajevo-Romanija Corps (SRK) of the Army of Republika Srpska (VRS) which besieged Sarajevo for three years during the Bosnian War.

The tribunal found the former general guilty of violating the laws and customs of war and crimes against humanity. He was convicted on multiple counts of terror, murder and inhumane acts committed during the campaign of sniping and shelling which resulted in the death and injury of a great number of civilians in Sarajevo.

On December 12, 2007 the tribunal sentenced him to 33 years of imprisonment. Milosevic appealed the sentence and the tribunal's appeals chamber ruled to reduce the sentence to 29 years.

Milošević has been serving his sentence in Tartu Prison since March 22, 2011.

66-year-old Martić was the last president of the unrecognized republic of Serbian Krajina between 1994 and 1995 during the Croatian War of Independence and a war criminal convicted by the ICTY.

Martić was convicted of war crimes by the ICTY in 2007 and sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Martić has been serving his sentence in Tartu Prison since June 2009.

Estonia and the tribunal have entered into an agreement on the enforcement of court decisions, according to which Estonia will, if necessary, accept convicted persons to serve their sentence in Estonia at the request of the tribunal.

Additionally, 53-year-old Milan Lukić, a Bosnian Serb war criminal who led the White Eagles paramilitary group during the Bosnian War is also serving his sentence in Tartu Prison.

He was found guilty by the ICTY in July 2009 of crimes against humanity and violations of war customs committed in the Visegrad region of Bosnia and Herzegovina during the Bosnian War.

He was charged with killing Bosnian Muslims in the Visegrad region and sentenced to life in prison.

Since February 2014, Lukić has been serving his sentence in Tartu Prison in accordance with the agreement between the Estonian government and the United Nations on the enforcement of judgments of the ICTY.

--

