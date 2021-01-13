Health Board: 855 new cases of coronavirus, nine deaths

Nine people infected with coronavirus died in the last 24 hours and 855 new cases of coronavirus were recorded, the Health Board said on Wednesday.

There were 394 new cases diagnosed in Harju County and of those 314 new cases in Tallinn.

163 cases were reported in Ida-Viru County, 68 in Pärnu County, 65 in Tartu County, 39 in Valga County, 19 in Võru County, 16 in Hiiu County, 15 in Lääne-Viru County, 13 in Järva County and 11 in Lääne County.

There were nine each in Jõgeva and Rapla counties, eight in Viljandi County, seven in Põlva County and six in Saare County. Thirteen cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 6,793 tests were analyzed giving a positive rate of 12.6 percent.

The 14-day infection rate is 582.33 per 100,000 inhabitants.

As of Wednesday morning, 405 people are being treated in hospital.

So far, 13,481 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.