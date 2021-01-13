Health Board: Restrictions in Harju, Ida-Viru counties had positive effect

The tougher COVID-19 related restrictions imposed in Harju and Ida-Viru counties in Estonia have had a positive effect, Irina Dontšenko, adviser at the epidemic control department of the Health Board, said on Wednesday. But there has been an increase in infection rates elsewhere.

Dontšenko said at a press briefing that extensive nationwide incidence of the virus continues in Estonia, whereas changes have taken place when it comes to different counties.

"In Harju and Ida-Viru counties, which have been under restrictions, the situation has started to improve, and this demonstrates that the restrictions have a positive effect," Dontšenko said.

Meanwhile, the counties of Pärnu, Jõgeva and also Viljandi have seen big increases in infection. Transmission of the infection within families has increased, and care homes are experiencing major problems. The biggest increases in infection cases have taken place in the age groups 70+ and 80+.

"The virus has reached care homes mainly via carers," the adviser added.

The infection rate for Tallinn for the past 14 days is 798 and a total of 3,452 infection cases were added in the capital city during the past two weeks.

Infection rates continue to differ by city district, with Lasnamae still in the top spot with 1,021 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for the past two weeks, followed by Haabersti with 957 cases, whereas the indicator for the City Center district is 729, Dontšenko added.

