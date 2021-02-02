Tartu Artists' Union former head criticizes culture funding ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
News

The former head of Tartu Artists' Union Markus Toompere said on the show "Kunstiministeerium" that culture funding is not allocated equally. He said theater takes money from art.

Toompere, who stepped down from his position after a decade, said the government's current cultural policy does not operate with equal rules: "The picture on paper and reality - there's not just a small shift, it's two different worlds."

In Toompere's opinion, the Ministry of Culture is working on ideas that have strong lobbyists and the most vocal ones win.

"The main message from the ministry in the field of art is that we do not have money and we cannot support you. At the same time, we see how there are new venues for theaters, such as in Kuressaare, Pärnu, Narva and there seems to be enough money in the theatre field," he said.

"At the same time, the theater industry gives the impression that they have no money, and the entire theater industry will immediately collapse if another €20 million is not given to them. That national culture will end as soon as a small theater has to close its doors.

"I don't know what the theater has done to charm the Ministry of Culture," Toompere said. "I dare say that nothing happens in theater sector if a couple of theaters are closed. The theater has simply been in the Minister of Culture's mind for a long time. The current situation is abnormal."

Toompere talked about art funding in 2016–2017, as a result of which, according to him, all the funding was largely given to the Tallinn Art Hall. The Estonian Artists' Union received a small amount of support alongside several other institutions. Even if the activity takes place outside the capital, its curation is still from Tallinn and the money will actually stay in Tallinn, he said.

"The rest of the art sector should ask for funding from the Cultural Endowment, and if they do not agree with such a "fantastical" plan, they are just idiots.

"From the beginning, there was only one plan - we finance the Tallinn Art Hall and everyone who doesn't like it is just idiots. The wording of the rhetoric was a bit different, but the content remains the same," he added.

Toompere wished his colleagues strength and encourages them to move forward on the issue of art funding: "Nothing has been put in place in terms of funding for three years."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:40

Marju Himma: Spokespeople need protection from public information attacks

17:09

Party finance watchdog quizzes Tallinn deputy mayor on €9,000 debt

16:55

20,000 people vote in Tallinn's first participatory budget

16:32

Rally site: Tänak says 2021 will be season to take fight to former team

16:08

Estonia becomes associate member of CERN

15:37

Biden to choose new Estonian ambassador

15:06

Study shows slight reduction in coronavirus infections in Estonia

14:41

Institute: 201 people died from COVID-19 last year

14:15

Katri Raik: EU eastern border cannot be allowed to run out of people

14:04

Trial of rural affairs minister's ex-adviser Urmas Arumäe starts Updated

13:50

Tartu Artists' Union former head criticizes culture funding

13:14

Swedbank to tighten up operations by establishing Baltics subsidiary

12:14

Rental income tax evasion on rise

11:50

Riigikogu speaker: Treaty of Tartu laid statehood foundation 101 years ago

11:28

Liimets: Finland's restrictions hinder European Union's core values

11:14

Gallery: An ice carousel is spinning in Lääne County

10:51

Statistics: Industrial production output fell 5 percent in 2020

10:49

Health Board: 467 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed

09:50

Gallery: Court to consider releasing businessman Hillar Teder from custody Updated

09:47

US trains Estonian emergency services to deal with novichok attack

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: