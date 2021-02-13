EU Commissioner: We have no evidence Baltics trade in Astravyets power ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
High-voltage power lines. Photo is illustrative. Source: Elering
News

The European Commission has said there is no evidence that electricity produced at the Astravyets nuclear power plant (NPP) in Belarus is sold on the Baltic market, despite claims by the Lithuanian energy minister and the power transmission operator that commercial flows of electricity enter Lithuania via Russia and Latvia.

Estonia's commissioner Kadri Simson, who is European Commissioner for Energy, said on Thursday the three Baltic states agreed in August that the power trade with Belarus would be suspended after the launch of the Astravyets NPP.

"And commercial exchanges with Belarus effectively stopped on November 3 last year when the nuclear power plant was connected to the grid. And we do not have evidence that would confirm that the electricity sold to the Baltic market by Russia would have been bought from Belarus. But we are looking closely at all information available on trade flows and we will continue following the development," Simson told a meeting of the European Parliament earlier this week.

However, she added that the physical flows from Belarus to the Baltic states were unavoidable, adding that de-synchronization from the post-Soviet BRELL ring which the Baltic states still belong to would effectively help to resolve this problem.

On February 3, Lithuanian Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys said that Lithuania has already paid almost €4 million for Astravyets electricity, despite a ban on imports, and the sum would reach €120 million per year if trade between Russia and Latvia continues at the existing level.

Lithuania's National Energy Regulatory Council and the country power transmission system operator Litgrid said on Wednesday that the Baltic states' power trade with Russia rose 3.5 times since January when the Astravyets nuclear power plant in Belarus started commercial power production.

NERC chairman Renatas Pocius said in a statement on Wednesday: "The actual data shows that there is a direct link between the balance of the Belarusian system and the energy traded in the Latvian market from Russia. In other words, when the Belarusian system is surplus and the country exports energy, the import into the Baltic countries from third countries is increasing. The electricity entering the EU market through the Latvian trading site flows through the Lithuanian-Belarusian interconnections.  All three Baltic countries have to return to a common methodology, responding adequately to changed circumstances and the actual data of the transmission system."

Lithuania's public broadcaster LRT English reported on Friday that Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said the country needs time to look into data provided by Lithuania to prove that electricity from Belarus' Astravyets nuclear plant was being traded in the Baltic countries.

Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, who presented the Lithuanian Energy Ministry's data on trade in Astravyets electricity on the Riga power exchange, also said that Latvia needs time to analyze the information.

Vilnius says the methodology that was drafted by the three Baltic countries last year to boycott energy from Belarus, which was not approved by Lithuania, fails to bar market access for Belarusian electricity. Lithuania has now proposed a new methodology.

The Baltic states are currently connected in a joint, Soviet-era energy grid with Belarus, which is controlled from Moscow. Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania plan to switch to a European network by 2025.

LRT has also published a feature explaining Lithuania's feud with the Baltic states over energy trade which can be read here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:39

Health Board: Valentine's Day, Shrove Tuesday should be celebrated safely

15:26

Gallery: Estonian Belarusians protest against People's Congress

14:48

Coronavirus spreading in Saaremaa care home and choir

14:36

Helme: EKRE must be a clear alternative to the current government

14:17

EU Commissioner: We have no evidence Baltics trade in Astravyets power

13:45

Estonia's Kontaveit defeated in third round of Australian Open

13:28

Tallinn City Center Expat chat: Yuri from Japan

12:44

Municipality's coronavirus rate jumps from 300 to 1,400 in nine days

12:28

PM: Not necessary to turn Sputnik vaccine into political instrument

11:51

Kallas discusses defense, foreign policy with Emmanuel Macron

11:08

Health Board: 760 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, five deaths

09:30

Bird flu detected in Estonia

08:25

Long jail sentence sought for driver who caused crash that killed three

12.02

TULE party requesting state funding

12.02

Slimmed-down Tartu ski marathon event to go ahead later this month

12.02

Court civil case workloads at seven-year high in pandemic-hit 2020

12.02

Gallery: Ambitious future planned for Tallinn's Bekker Port

12.02

Archaeological excavations in Tallinn ongoing despite freezing conditions

12.02

Estonia calls for compliance with Minsk treaties by European states

12.02

Siim Kallas elected Riigikogu EU affairs committee chair

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: