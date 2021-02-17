Nursing home company Südamekodud, owned by former top politicians of the Reform Party, has purchased Valkla special care home complex from the state-owned care service provider Hoolekandeteenused AS and will build a new facility in Harju County.

At the end of 2020, Hooldekandeteenused AS put the Valkla care home complex up for auction and operator Südamekodud won the bid. The property will be handed over by June.

"Our aim is to renovate the 6,000 square meter building complex and build a modern and safe care home for the elderly. In the development, we will use Scandinavian care homes as an example," chairman of the Südamekodud council Martin Kukk said.

"In the first stage, besides building, we will start with finding new employees," Kukk said.

Südamekodud operates nursing homes across the country.

The owners of Südamekodud OÜ are Jako Laanemägi, Martin Kukk and Rene Ilves. 30 percent of the company belongs to Latvian-registered company Ievades Nozares SIA, which is owned by Rain Rosimannus.

The members of the company's management board are Meelis Mälberg and Raimo Nebokat, both of whom are also members of the Reform Party.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!