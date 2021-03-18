Mass vaccinations to take place in Maardu, Loksa and Lasnamäe

Mass vaccinations will take place for people aged 70 and older in Maardu, Loksa and Lasnamäe from Saturday to Tuesday (March 20-23), the Health Insurance Fund (Haigekassa) has said. These regions have Estonia's highest infection rates.

2,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech doses have been allocated to the elderly in these three districts for vaccinations.

Registration is open from today through the national digital registry, and on Thursday there will be opportunities to register by phone.

The fund's head of primary services Külli Friedemann said the purpose of large-scale vaccinations is to protect at-risk patients living in areas with higher infection rates.

"Harju County is the county with the highest infection rate and Maardu, Loksa and Lasnamäe districts are at the top of it. It is extremely important to protect the most vulnerable population group there as much as possible," she said.

More information can be found here in Estonian.

--

