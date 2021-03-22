Residence permits issued for employment dropped 4.2 percent in 2020 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The PPA office on Tallinn's Tammsaare tee. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The number of temporary residence permits issued for employment fell 4.2 percent on year to a total of 3,024 permits in 2020.

In total, 3,024 temporary residence permits were issued for employment last year, and permits were extended on 408 occasions, spokesperson for the Police and Border Guard Board Britta Sepp told BNS.

Broken down by area of activity, short-term employment was registered most often in the area of construction, on 7,640 occasions, followed by manufacturing with 5,035 and agriculture, forestry and fishing with 2,611 instances of short-term employment registered.

By nationality, the largest number of people whose short-term employment was registered in Estonia were 15,820 people from Ukraine, followed by Belarus and Russia with 1,375 and 1,056 people, respectively.

Altogether 3,155 temporary residence permits were issued for employment in 2019 and permits were extended on 810 occasions. The largest number of instances of short-term employment was likewise registered in construction, 10,883, followed by manufacturing, 7,266, and agriculture, forestry and fishing, 3,235.

Broken down by nationality, instances of short-term employment were registered most often among Ukrainian citizens at 24,284, followed by 1,826 Belarusian nationals and and 1,462 Russian nationals.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:48

Immunologist: Antibodies could provide protection for at least a year

18:21

Tallinn Airport restarts flights to Kyiv on March 28

17:52

Residence permits issued for employment dropped 4.2 percent in 2020

17:24

Carlos Jürgens and Oral Roberts advance to March Madness Sweet 16

17:07

Riigikogu committee discusses raising age of consent

16:57

Estonian epee national team starts Olympic chase with victory over Ukraine

16:31

Criminal case of East Tallinn Central Hospital CEO sent to prosecution

16:07

IKEA to open order point in Tartu at end of 2021

15:43

Lack of instructors causes EDF to cut number of conscripts by 99 for 2021

15:17

Estonia's coronavirus infection rate still rising

15:10

Police take former Opera director's sexual harassment case to Supreme court

14:57

"AK.Nädal" feature: How to stop sexual abuse of minors in sports

14:35

State not yet willing to give up on coronavirus notification app HOIA

14:13

Gallery: Old Harbor's D-terminal to undergo renovation

13:47

Lung transplant canceled due to short working hours at Tartu Airport

13:21

Egon Kaur: The goal is to sit behind the wheel of a WRC car

13:16

Hospital manager: Situation with hospital beds in Tallinn is critical

12:54

AK: How are musicians coping during the coronavirus crisis?

12:27

Postimees: Estonian overdose deaths at lowest this century

12:05

Frontline worker vaccinations to be reduced in coming weeks

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: