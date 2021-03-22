Residence permits issued for employment dropped 4.2 percent in 2020

The number of temporary residence permits issued for employment fell 4.2 percent on year to a total of 3,024 permits in 2020.

In total, 3,024 temporary residence permits were issued for employment last year, and permits were extended on 408 occasions, spokesperson for the Police and Border Guard Board Britta Sepp told BNS.

Broken down by area of activity, short-term employment was registered most often in the area of construction, on 7,640 occasions, followed by manufacturing with 5,035 and agriculture, forestry and fishing with 2,611 instances of short-term employment registered.

By nationality, the largest number of people whose short-term employment was registered in Estonia were 15,820 people from Ukraine, followed by Belarus and Russia with 1,375 and 1,056 people, respectively.

Altogether 3,155 temporary residence permits were issued for employment in 2019 and permits were extended on 810 occasions. The largest number of instances of short-term employment was likewise registered in construction, 10,883, followed by manufacturing, 7,266, and agriculture, forestry and fishing, 3,235.

Broken down by nationality, instances of short-term employment were registered most often among Ukrainian citizens at 24,284, followed by 1,826 Belarusian nationals and and 1,462 Russian nationals.

