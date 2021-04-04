Health Board: 462 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, 10 deaths

A total of 462 new coroanvirus cases have been detected in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says, while 10 people who had contracted COVID-19 have died over the same period.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 inhabitants stands at 1,053, while the proportion of positive results from the total tests conducted during that time is 18.2 percent.

Thirteen of Estonia's 15 counties posted at least one new COVID-19 case over the past 24 hours, with only the two largest islands, Saaremaa and Hiiumaa, seeing no new instances of the virus.

Harju County, the most populous region of the country, saw 282 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Health Board, 226 of which came in Tallinn.

Ida-Viru County saw 66 new cases, Tartu County 23 and Lääne Viru County 22, while Rapla and Valga counties reported 13 and 11 new coronavirus cases over the same period.

All the remaining counties to post coronavirus cases in the single figures, with Järva County recording eight, Viljandi County seven, Jõgeva County six, Pärnu County five, Põlva and Võru counties four each and Lääne County just one.

Ten cases came in individuals who had no place of abode registered to their name in the population registry, the source the Health Board uses in compiling its new cases' location data.

Testing rates, hospitalizations, recovery rates and deaths

3,474 primary coronavirus tests results were analyzed over the past 24 hours, with 462 (13.3 percent) returning positive.

1,162,063 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Estonia since the pandemic began, with 109,399 of them (9.4 percent) returning positive during that time.

716 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus, while 68 new COVID-19 case files were opened at hospitals according to the board.

73 patients were in intensive care as of Sunday morning, with 49 of these on ventilators.

Ten people who had contracted COVID-19 have died over the past 24 hours, the board reports, five women, aged 74, 76, 80, 87 and 90, and five women, aged 67, 73, 79, 85 and 93.

A total of 941 people in Estonia have died as a result of the coronavirus since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Twenty people were discharged from hospital over the past 24 hours, while six hospitalized people were transferred to non-coronavirus wards.

As of Sunday morning, 5,762 coronavirus case files have been terminated by hospitals, in 5,551 individuals (some people have had more than one COVID-19 case file appended to them, hence the discrepancy - ed.).

86,524 have been declared recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 59,670 of these (69 percent) having their coronavirus case file wrapped up by a health-care professional, while the remaining 31 percent (26,854 people) meet the triple criteria of not having tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days, not awaiting closure of a coronavirus case file and not being currently hospitalized due to the virus.

Vaccinations

8,857 people received coronavirus vaccines over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people to have been vaccinated at least once to 223,153.

68,648 of those people have been vaccinated twice, i.e. completed the course, with the remaining 154,505 people having been inoculated once.

A total of 291,801 COVID-19 vaccine doses have thus been administered since the first vaccine supplies started arriving at the end of 2020.

More detailed information is available in English from the Koroonakaart site here.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!