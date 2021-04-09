Professor: AstraZeneca not dangerous to people with risk of thrombosis

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
AstraZeneca vaccination. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

An extremely rare side effect of AstraZeneca's vaccine is thrombosis, which is different from regular thrombosis. The Medicines Agency has said people taking anti-thrombosis medicines do not need to worry about the side effects.

Blood clots that occur due to lifestyle or from certain medicines are very different in essence and frequency to the sort associated with AstraZeneca, the agency said.

While one person in 100,000 can get a blood clot associated with AstraZeneca, the risk of a normal blood clot is one in 1,000.

"There are many causes of thrombosis, ranging from lifestyle, various hormones to genetic risk factors," Toivo Maimets, professor of cell biology at the University of Tartu, told ETV's current affairs shows "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Thursday.

In the case of the AstraZeneca vaccine, there is not a normal risk of thrombosis, but the thrombus forms in another place and the composition of blood cells also changes, Maimets said.

As the blood clots that may form from AstraZeneca are different, the vaccine does not affect those who are usually at risk of blood clots.

"People at risk for normal blood clots who use the medicines for it to treat and prevent these blood clots, as well as healthy women who use contraceptives, do not have to be afraid, the vaccine does not affect the effects of these medicines in any way or increase the risk of blood clots," Maimets said.

The benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks

Under normal circumstances, contraceptives are one of the most widely used medicines which are most likely to cause blood clots. However, a blood clot with AstraZeneca is much less likely to occur.

"If you take 10,000 women, two healthy women may have a blood clot in a year. If you start using a contraceptive, there may be five to 10 more cases per 10,000 women, depending on what's in it, so there's a higher risk of getting a blood clot than with an AstraZeneca vaccine," the Agency of Medicines head Maia Uusküla, said.

Maimets said that it must be taken into account that all medicines and vaccines have side effects. The risk-benefit balance must be considered.

"There is no doubt that all medicines have risks. If you take out any leaflet these lists are pretty long. The European Medicines Agency has always assessed, and also stated in yesterday's statement, that the risk-benefit balance is very, very strong towards the benefit side," he said.

The European Medicines Agency's statement on AstraZeneca can be read here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:16

PPA: Private parties are a cause for concern

15:42

International project 'Urban Eco Islands' successfully completed in Aegna

15:15

Record number of Covid-19 vaccines administered on Thursday

14:58

Hospital occupancy rate falls to 60 percent

14:39

Rapla defeats reigning champion Ventspils in Estonian-Latvian league

14:13

Two sea kayakers drown at Laulasmaa

13:46

HOIA coronavirus app to be developed for cross-border use

13:08

Runner: I understood how small Tallinn is after I started running marathons

12:41

Liimets expresses concern over military escalation in Ukraine

12:00

Wrestler Heiki Nabi's B sample confirms doping find

11:44

Professor: AstraZeneca not dangerous to people with risk of thrombosis

11:11

Police to disperse protesters at Toompea

10:46

Health Board: 677 cases of coronavirus diagnosed, 16 deaths

10:43

Tallinn approves conditions for paying first day of sick leave

10:16

Restaurants awaiting permission to open outdoor terraces

09:48

Lutsar: Government's white paper is a big step forward

09:17

Skiing season will last for few more weeks at Haanja sports center

08:51

Exports increased by 16 percent in February

08:26

Health minister: Estonia will not rush to change AstraZeneca age limit

08.04

President withdraws award from mother convicted of abuse

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: