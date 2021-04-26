Pärnu river bed Rail Baltica survey work starts

news
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Pärnu River near the existing Papiniidu  bridge. Source: ERR
news

Surveying work of the Pärnu River and its environs has started, ahead of laying the foundations of a bridge which will bear the planned Rail Baltica high speed rail link tracks.

The surveying will go on for around two weeks and will involve drilling to boreholes in the river bed, with the aim of building up a clear picture of its properties.

Kaur Laansalu, project manager at Rail Baltic – the Estonian arm of the Rail Baltica project – said that no equipment which would facilitate carrying out the task from the river surface is available in Estonia at present.

Two companies, German firm Obermeyer Planen+Beraten and Spanish company Prointec have the tender for the work, whose results should be available in time to get the project plans drawn up in summer, Laansalu said.

The planned bridge is to be built about 25 meters away from the current Papiniidu  bridge, a major thoroughfare in the center of Estonia's fourth city. The fate of the latter is not decided yet, it is reported.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:57

Toomas Sildam: Jüri Ratas dictating pace on search for next president

12:39

Pärnu river bed Rail Baltica survey work starts

12:12

Health Board crisis chief: Rate of older hospitalized patients has grown

11:35

Enefit and Danish company planning offshore wind farm in Gulf of Riga

11:08

Experts: Indian variant still needs more researching

10:43

Daily: Russia Finno-Ugric congress withdrawal statement likely posturing

10:35

Health Board: 163 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, two deaths

10:12

Prime minister on relaxing restrictions: Breathing space needed in summer

09:31

Survey: People of Tallinn would like to see Kõlvart continue as mayor

09:26

COVID-19 home vaccinations rolled out in three largest counties

09:12

215 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed on Sunday Updated

09:04

Russia may pull out of summer's Finno-Ugric congress in Tartu

08:37

Ogier wins tight WRC Croatia Rally, Tänak fourth

25.04

Ivo Juurvee: Russian intelligence activities need to be publicly opposed

25.04

'Olukorrast riigis': Government too quick to dial back restrictions

25.04

'Samost ja Sildam': Solidarity with Czechia not the same as with UK

25.04

Garden exhibition dedicated to Supilinn cats to be opened in Tartu

25.04

Narva residents restoring historically significant places

25.04

Tõnis Saarts: EKRE political communication master class

25.04

Politicians believe expelling Russian diplomats the right call

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: