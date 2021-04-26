Pärnu river bed Rail Baltica survey work starts

Surveying work of the Pärnu River and its environs has started, ahead of laying the foundations of a bridge which will bear the planned Rail Baltica high speed rail link tracks.

The surveying will go on for around two weeks and will involve drilling to boreholes in the river bed, with the aim of building up a clear picture of its properties.

Kaur Laansalu, project manager at Rail Baltic – the Estonian arm of the Rail Baltica project – said that no equipment which would facilitate carrying out the task from the river surface is available in Estonia at present.

Two companies, German firm Obermeyer Planen+Beraten and Spanish company Prointec have the tender for the work, whose results should be available in time to get the project plans drawn up in summer, Laansalu said.

The planned bridge is to be built about 25 meters away from the current Papiniidu bridge, a major thoroughfare in the center of Estonia's fourth city. The fate of the latter is not decided yet, it is reported.

