Estonia moves down to risk level orange

Due an improvement in the situation of the spread of the coronavirus, the risk level in Estonia has dropped by one level from very high to high.

High level, or level orange, means that while it is no longer necessary to avoid all contacts outside the home, it is still important to remain cautious.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said that Estonia has moved from level red to level orange in terms of its coronavirus risk, and a number of restrictions have been relaxed from Monday.

"It is in the interest of all of us to proceed further to level yellow and eventually also to level green, which would enable us to fully open our society. For that reason, I want to urge everyone who is subject to the measures relaxed this week to behave responsibly because the virus is still transmitted between people and there are other areas that are also waiting for their restrictions to be relaxed," she said.

"We will meanwhile continue vaccinating our population - last week, we immunized a record high number of 53,000 people," the prime minister added.

The four-tier system of risk levels is a part of the government-approved plan for organizing the society in coronavirus conditions. Levels green, yellow, orange and red are used to designate respectively a low, medium, high and very high level of risk. The plan includes possible activities for curbing the spread of the coronavirus for each risk level for individuals, establishments and the state.

Risk level assessments are based on the past seven days' infection and mortality rates, proportion of daily positive test results of all tests conducted, the number of people hospitalized, undergoing hospital treatment and on mechanical ventilation as well as the past 14 days' share of the infected whose source of infection cannot be determined.

The country's risk level is reviewed by the government on a weekly basis.

