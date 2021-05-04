Tallinn tourism service providers join Goodwill Agreement

Tallinn's Old Town. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Tourism service providers in Tallinn can now join a Goodwill Agreement to show they are following coronavirus safety guidelines and can provide guests with a safe experience.

The agreement confirms the provider is following the rules issued by the Health Board and promises to inform guests about the rules they must follow themselves.  

Providers of tourism services who have signed the Goodwill Agreement are classified on the websites visitestonia.com and visittallinn.ee as places offering COVID-19 safe services, and they have the right to use the sign "COVID-19 safe" in their communication channels and place of service.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Aivar Riisalu said the Goodwill Agreement and the accompanying label are based on the responsibility and self-assessment of the tourism service provider.

"When restrictions are alleviated, it is important that tourism services are provided responsibly and that service providers are committed and do their utmost to ensure the safety of the customer and employees. However, we also expect responsibility from all visitors," Riisalu said.

The Goodwill Agreement and the accompanying safety label are based on an undertaking coordinated by the Tourism Development Centre of Enterprise Estonia (Visit Estonia).

The aim of the initiative is to encourage a responsible visiting experience in which both the service provider and the customer partake. The Tourism Department of the Tallinn Strategy Centre coordinates the joining of Tallinn tourism service providers to the Goodwill Agreement and the distribution of safety labels to the participants.

Estonia's second city Tartu launched a similar scheme last year called "You are Safe Here".  

A new consumer effort in Tartu called "You are safe here" shows catering establishments are following the rules to stop the spread of coronavirus. Source: Tallinn Linn.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

