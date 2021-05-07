Labor migration between Estonia, Finland may not recover at end of May

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Tallink ship departing from Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Labor migration between Estonia and Finland might not recover even at the end of the month when the strict travel restrictions imposed by Finland will end.

Finnish Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo said that Finland's main goal was to protect its population from coronavirus and did not agree to name a specific deadline for ending the restrictions, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" evening news program reported on Thursday night

Ohisalo affirmed in Helsinki on Thursday that the Finnish government fully understands the concerns of people trapped in Finland or Estonia due to circumstances. However, no exceptions will be made for Estonia, despite good results at the ministerial level.

"The task of our government is to protect the life and health of the people of our country. Of course, we strive to make the process between our countries as smooth and normal as possible, but this is not the time yet," Ohisalo said.

Strict travel restrictions have also led to Finland being formally reprimanded by the European Union for violating Schengen rules.

Ohisalo said the country has had good reasons for continuing to close its internal borders.

"Schengen has not been created in consideration of such a pandemic threat. We have justified the continuation of border controls with a major public health crisis, which is also a threat to internal security," the minister said.

Traveling from Estonia to Finland will not resume in the usual way any time soon. According to Ohisalo, Estonia still has to a long way to go with vaccination and the infection rate must fall a lot.

"The infection rate must be 25 before one can travel to Finland for no reason. But there are very few countries in such a good situation," Ohisalo said.

As of Thursday, the infection rate in Estonia was 357.9.

When it comes to easing travel restrictions, restrictions on business travel will first be removed and family reasons will be added to travel opportunities.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:21

Vaccination plan for under 50s will be announced next week

13:09

AK: In-company coronavirus vaccine drive attracting younger staff interest

12:37

Medicines agency: 'Anti-coronavirus' nasal spray is only general remedy

12:12

Government approves UNSC domestic action plan on women's rights

11:43

Labor migration between Estonia, Finland may not recover at end of May

11:26

Several medical and care institutions will make vaccination mandatory

10:58

Tallinn-Stockholm ferry may not reopen until 2022

10:42

Health Board: 383 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, six deaths

10:18

Minister: If restrictions followed now, summer events may happen

09:54

Consumer prices rose 1.9 percent in April year-on-year

09:24

Number of tourists visiting Estonia dropped 43 percent in March 2021

08:54

Estonia summons Russian ambassador over EU citizens' entry ban

08:33

Riigikogu committee to IMF: Estonia structural deficit to improve next year

07:59

Russian aircraft violates Estonian airspace Updated

06.05

Applications growing for private schools' establishment, enlargement

06.05

Gallery: Estonian Artists' Union opens spring exhibition in Tallinn

06.05

Kallas: Government has nine more tasks to perform to complete 100-day plan

06.05

Tartu's Dorpat Conference Center to become 24-hour gym

06.05

Tallinn-Aegna ferry restarts on May 1

06.05

Kallas: Government 'fully supports' sanctioned language board director

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: