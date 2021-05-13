More heat records broken on Wednesday

People in Pirita beach. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
More daily high-temperature records were broken on Wednesday (May 12).

The highest temperature - 27.6 degrees - was measured in Harku near Tallinn but the lowest temperature was measured at 13.5 degrees at Sõrve peninsula in Saaremaa.  

The Estonian Weather Service releases a map of temperatures recorded on Wednesday which can be seen below.  

Tänased (12.05) temperatuurimaksimumid, mõnel pool purunesid ka päevarekordid (täpsustame hiljem). Kõige rohkem sooja...

Posted by Keskkonnaagentuur - Riigi Ilmateenistus on Wednesday, 12 May 2021

On Tuesday, heat records were also broken across Estonia with the air temperature several degrees higher than normally seen in May.

Rain is forecast for the coming days.

Editor: Helen Wright

