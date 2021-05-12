50-year high temperature record broken on Tuesday

Yesterday (May 10), several long-standing high-temperature records were broken in Estonia.

In Tallinn, the air temperature was 26.4 degrees at 3 p.m. on Tuesday which is almost 2 degrees higher than the previous record high on the same date, news portal Delfi reported.

In Harku, Tallinn, the air temperature was 24.8 degrees which is the highest recorded reading since 1963.

The highest temperatures since 1963 were also seen in Vilsandi (24.7 degrees) Pakri (25.6), Väike-Maarja (24.4), Kunda (25.8) and since 1975 in Narva (25.8). In all locations, the temperature was 1-2 degrees higher.

