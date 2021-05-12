50-year high temperature record broken on Tuesday

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Clouds. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Yesterday (May 10), several long-standing high-temperature records were broken in Estonia.

In Tallinn, the air temperature was 26.4 degrees at 3 p.m. on Tuesday which is almost 2 degrees higher than the previous record high on the same date, news portal Delfi reported.

In Harku, Tallinn, the air temperature was 24.8 degrees which is the highest recorded reading since 1963.

The highest temperatures since 1963 were also seen in Vilsandi (24.7 degrees) Pakri (25.6), Väike-Maarja (24.4), Kunda (25.8) and since 1975 in Narva (25.8). In all locations, the temperature was 1-2 degrees higher.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:29

Prime minister: EDF uniform May 9 ban recommendation dates back to 2008

16:07

50-year high temperature record broken on Tuesday

15:54

EKRE turns to justice chancellor over EU recovery fund approval

15:42

Police initiate proceedings against MP over car encounter with protester

15:06

National volleyball team gives up lead and loses to Switzerland

14:52

Health Board: Infection rate is close to 1 in most regions

14:41

Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival postponed to August

14:19

Defense minister: Documents should not be classified for over 10 years

13:56

Global Estonian Report: May 12-19

13:27

Bill initiated to use communications data in court cases

13:06

Grants can be applied for organizing education camps from Monday

12:22

AK: Threefold fall in potato cultivation in past decade

11:56

Competition for health area deputy chancellor position announced

11:21

Health minister: No COVID-19 summer wave likely

11:09

Some 20,000 people to receive vaccine on first week of general vaccination

10:44

Estonia had positive net migration for sixth year running in 2020

10:36

Health Board: 371 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, four deaths

10:36

Kallas: Vaccination must not lead to discrimination

10:07

Party ratings: Reform most popular with women, men going for EKRE more

09:45

Rein Taaramäe finishes ninth in fourth Giro stage

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: