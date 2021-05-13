Kadrina, Kose, Türi and Loksa centers will be renovated

The program 'Good Public Space' continues also this year and this time, Kadrina, Kose, Loksa and Türi will receive a new city center.

The initiator of the "Good Public Space", the Union of Estonian Architectures, signed the requisite grant contracts with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Culture under which, architecture contests will be held in 2021 to find the best solutions for the constructions.

Both ministries are financing the project with €30,000 and every local government will contribute €20,000. All contests are currently being prepared and they will be held during 2021.

Kadrina's Mayor Kairi Pihlak said that there is no actual center in Kadrina and the city isn't thought through architecturally. "We have two main streets and the middle part of them should be formed into a place for people to spend their time."

Mayor of Kose, Merle Pussak, that their borough also doesn't have a thought-through central square. "The wish of Kose municipality is to create a central place, which can be used for walking or cycling," she added.

Aleksander Skolimowski, Loksa's city architect-construction consultant, said that although Loksa is a beautiful and compact city, unfortunately, there is no good public space, which on the one hand would connect the components of space and on the other hand would give the city a more specific center. "From the architectural competition, we expect a modern idea of ​​urban space, a designed city center solution that would bring people to the city center to enjoy their free time through various activities," Skolimowski said.

Püri-Liis Siemann, the mayor of Türi, also hopes that with the help of the "Good Public Space" program, a city center will be created in Türi, where a safe, comfortable public space has been created for children, families and the elderly. "You can walk, play, dine in the cafe, go see a concert and performance, there is a place for interaction, public events," Siemann said.

In addition, architectural competition for the renovation of Kiviõli city center will start in the near future. A competition for the renovation of the central part of the small town of Aruküla is also starting. Raasiku municipality finances the competition as a whole from its own resources.

The "Good Public Space" program was a gift to Estonia for its 100th anniversary, when an architectural competition was organized for 15 city centers and squares. However, as many more local governments had the interest and desire to put their city centers in order than they could in the first stage, the follow-up program "Good Public Space" started in 2019.

The follow-up program is funded by the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Culture and local governments.

