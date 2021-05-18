New lead director and head of Tallinn City Theater announced

Mihkel Kübar and Uku Uusberg
On Wednesday, the Tallinn City Theater will appoint a lead director of plays and a head of the theater, Uku Uusberg and Mihkel Kübar, respectively.

Margus Küpper, marketing manager of the Tallinn City Theater (Linnateater), did not confirm the news to ERR, but did not disprove it. Hillar Sein, the head of the Tallinn Culture and Sports Board, which organized the competitions, also told ERR that these names cannot be confirmed, but that Tallinn City Government will do so on Wednesday.

In December, the former director of the theater, Elmo Nüganen, announced that he would be resigning from his current position in the summer of 2021, to provide an opportunity for new people to take the post.

"A new theater is being built for us. And the worst that can happen is when we rebuild a new house full of old understandings and misunderstandings, old techniques and principles, old habits and prejudices, and wait for new energy," Nüganen said.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

