Health Board: Estonia's R rate falls to 0.86

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
A nurse administering a PCR coronavirus test. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

Estonia's infection rate - R - has dropped to 0.86 across the country and the number of new cases has fallen to between 100-200 each day.

Last week the R rate was 0.92, not far off 1 meaning the infection rate would soon have started to rise, the Health Board said in its weekly overview.

The regions with the highest infection rare were Ida-Viru County (581.7 infected per 100,000 people), Valga County (521.2), Pärnu County (316.8) and Tartu County (222.4).

The infection rate increased in Valga County by 14.9 percent pushing the region's R rate to 1.05. The rate fell in Pärnu, Ida-Viru and Tartu counties.

The number of new patients fell in all age groups except the over 80s, which increased by 7 percent. The largest increases were in Valga and Ida-Viru counties where the infection rate of over 80s in the lowest. The virus was mostly spread by family members or in health care institutions.

The decrease in the number of patients was the largest in the age groups 65-69 years at 43 percent.

Infection sources 

The sources of infection were known in almost 70 percent of cases and unknown in 30.6 percent of cases, an increase from 28 percent the week before.  

The majority of new cases - 39 percent - were spread by family members, 9.5 percent were caught at work and 8.4 percent from acquaintances, 3.2 percent were from traveling abroad, 5.6 percent were caught at school, 2 percent from the Defense Forces and 1.3 from health care or welfare institutions. This is similar to the week before.

There were 105 outbreak sites, four less than the week before. There was an increase of outbreaks at schools and kindergartens, which is likely to be related to children being allowed to go back to school.

Forty-five cases were introduced from abroad from 15 countries and the majority of cases came from Finland (eight), Egypt (seven) and Russia (seven).  

After sequencing, 91.7 percent were found to be from the UK strain. There is no spread of the South African strain in Estonia.

Symptoms and hospitalization

Last week, 11.1 percent of cases were asymptomatic and 88.9 percent were symptomatic.

135 people were being treated in hospital, 5.6 percent lower than the week before. The highest number of patients in hospital this year was 727 on April 5.

Currently, in 6.8 percent of cases, people need to be treated in hospital.

Last week, 14 employees of health care institutions were diagnosed with coronavirus, three more than in the previous week, and seven were unvaccinated.

The patients included two doctors, four nurses, five carers and three other staff.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,787 employees of health care institutions have fallen ill in Estonia. These include 210 doctors (12 percent), 715 nurses (40 percent), 373 caregivers (21 percent) and 489 other personnel (27 percent).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:38

Gallery: Admiral Bellingshausen sets off on Arctic trip

12:11

Falling coronavirus rates brings people back to stores

11:40

Tallinn confirmed as host city for two European athletics championships

11:02

Interview | Ambassador of Georgia on Independence Day

10:41

Health Board: Estonia's R rate falls to 0.86

10:33

Health Board: 185 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

10:18

UK daily: President urges Britain to curb Belarus money laundering activity

10:17

Authority initiates proceedings for sudden study platform price hike

09:59

NATO CCDCOE CyCon 2021 international conference takes place Wednesday Updated

09:51

Statistics: Construction volume contracts 7 percent on year to Q1 2021

09:26

Ministry submits draft law exempting state pension from tax

08:55

Prime minister: EU freedom of movement must be restored as soon as possible

08:22

Cyclists worst at crossing railroads

25.05

Foresight Center: Estonia needs to change its car-centered transport policy

25.05

Prime minister to NATO Secretary General: Alliance remains solid

25.05

70 free parking lots for scooters will be created in Tallinn City Center

25.05

PPA signs contract on construction of second phase of southeastern border

25.05

Minister to WHO: People of all countries should have access to vaccines

25.05

€6 million support in fixing schools' remote learning issues due

25.05

Former EDF commander recommends loan instead of cuts in national defense

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: