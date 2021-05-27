Statistics: Wages rose in first quarter of 2021

In the first quarter of 2021, the average monthly gross wages and salaries grew by almost 5 percent, data from Statistics Estonia show.

The highest salaries were reported in Harju and Tartu counties, in information and communication, financial and insurance activities and the energy sector. The average salary was €1,473.

Argo Tarkiainen, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said the average monthly gross wages and salaries have continuously increased in the last five years.

"Last year, a slower growth in wages could be noticed, but in the first quarter of the current year, gross wages were again nearly 5 percent higher than at the same time last year," said Tarkiainen.

Average gross wages and salaries and their change, 1st quarter, 2017-2021. Source: Statistics Estonia.

The average monthly gross wages and salaries were highest in Harju county (€1,623) and Tartu county (€1,438), and lowest in Võru county (€1,118) and Põlva county (€1,133). Year on year, wages grew the most in Hiiu and Pärnu counties, while wage growth was the smallest in Võru and Põlva counties.

By economic activity, the average wages and salaries were again highest in information and communication (€2,629), financial and insurance activities (€2,582) and in energy (€2,295).

The economic activities with the lowest average wages were accommodation and food service activities (€847), real estate activities (€1,119) and arts, entertainment and recreation (€1,165).

"In terms of economic activities, wages and salaries fell only in accommodation and food service and in energy; biggest growth was recorded in human health and social work activities and agriculture and forestry," added Tarkiainen.

Average gross wages and salaries by economic activity (euros), 1st quarter, 2020-2021. Source: Statistics Estonia.

The average monthly gross wages and salaries were highest in state institutions and enterprises (€1,877) and enterprises owned by foreign private entities (€1,831).

Compared to the first quarter of 2020, the average monthly gross wages and salaries increased the most in enterprises owned by foreign private entities and the least in state institutions and enterprises.

