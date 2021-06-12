Gallery: Riigikogu extraordinary sitting taking place on Saturday

Members of parliament attend the extraordinary Riigikogu sitting, June 12.
An extraordinary sitting is taking place in the Riigikogu this weekend, pushed by EKRE, and may take place on both Saturday and Sunday.

EKRE chairman Martin Helme told the ERR on Wednesday that the EKRE faction intends to delay the entire parliamentary agenda as long as possible as it opposes a bill that will allow the compilation of people's biometric data into a personal identification database called ABIS.

"Our tactic of obstructing the work of Riigikogu is not only to take breaks and give speeches on one bill, but we also intend to block the whole agenda," Helme told ERR on Wednesday.

"Our aim is that this super database bill is not adopted during the spring session. And if they want to pass it, then let them convene an additional session on Midsummer's Day, we are ready for that as well," the EKRE leader said.

The Board of the Riigikogu decided that the extraordinary sitting of the Riigikogu on Saturday will begin at 9 a.m. and last until the agenda is exhausted, but not longer than until 9 p.m. on Saturday.

If the items on the agenda cannot be discussed, a second additional sitting will take place on Sunday from 10 a.m. until the agenda is exhausted, but no longer until 9 a.m. on Monday.

Martin Helme told ERR on Saturday that he did not feel ashamed that EKRE is working hard.

Toomas Kivimägi (Reform), chairman of the Riigikogu's Constitutional Committee said the draft of the same system was already being discussed in the previous government by former Minister of Interior Mart Helme (EKRE). 

"This is the same bill that Mr. Mart Helme actually signed for the coordination round when he was the minister of the interior in October 2020. Exactly the same bill. And this bill received approvals from all ministries while they (EKRE - ed.) were in government," he said.

Editor: Helen Wright

