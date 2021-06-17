Heatwave arrives in time for weekend

Estonia is set for a heat wave over the next few days, one which will see the mercury exceed the thirty degree-mark. Evenings will often be barely any cooler than daytime.

Going into the weekend Friday (Reede), conditions will be dry and sunny, with the temperature continuing to rise and breaching 30C in parts of the country.

Weather from Thursday, June 17 2021. Source: ERR

These conditions will persist Saturday (Laupäev) and Sunday (Pühapäev), while on Monday (Esmaspäv), temperatures will remain high but showers are expected in places.

As to today, Thursday, a partly-cloudy morning (Hommik) with a southwesterly breeze of 2-7 m/s is accompanied by temperatures of 15-18C, warmer in the east and center than the west, as has generally been the case recently.

Weather on Thursday, June 17 2021. Source: ERR

Cloud will clear daytime (Päev), though not completely, and the breeze is not set to do the same – though it will wheel around in a clockwise direction, becoming a southerly wind by evening.

The temperature differentiation between east and west will be even greater than in the morning, with Saaremaa seeing just 17C on average, Hiiumaa and the west and southwest coast, including Pärnu and Haapsalu, 21-22C, Tallinn 23C and the center of Estonia 24C. The eastern third of the country will be warmest at 25C, except for a cooler pocket in Ida-Viru County (23C).

Weather on Thursday, June 17 2021. Source: ERR

It is set to remain warm in the evening, and will very clear, with the only cloud to be seen on the north coast and the shores of Peipsi Järv (Lake Peipus), which, given the longest day of the year is approaching, makes for some very white nights.

Weather on Thursday, June 17 2021. Source: ERR

Next Wednesday and Thursday are state holidays, Victory Day (June 23) and Midsummer's Day (June 24).

