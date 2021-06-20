Weather service issues major fire risk warning

The Estonian Weather Service on Sunday issued a continued heatwave warning and says that the risk of forest fires has reached a very dangerous level.

The weather is expected to stay very hot, with temperatures hitting 30-35 degrees, until June 23. Thunderstorms and rain are expected to bring some relief for Midsummer Day, even though temperatures are expected to remain high.

There is now a very high fire risk in forests east and south of the country.

A level 2 weather warning means that the weather is dangerous. Unusual meteorological phenomena have been forecast. Be very vigilant and keep regularly informed about the weather forecast. Be aware of the risks that might be unavoidable and follow any advice given by authorities.

--

