Weather service issues major fire risk warning

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Heatwave warning map. Source: Estonian Weather Service
News

The Estonian Weather Service on Sunday issued a continued heatwave warning and says that the risk of forest fires has reached a very dangerous level.

The weather is expected to stay very hot, with temperatures hitting 30-35 degrees, until June 23. Thunderstorms and rain are expected to bring some relief for Midsummer Day, even though temperatures are expected to remain high.

There is now a very high fire risk in forests east and south of the country.

A level 2 weather warning means that the weather is dangerous. Unusual meteorological phenomena have been forecast. Be very vigilant and keep regularly informed about the weather forecast. Be aware of the risks that might be unavoidable and follow any advice given by authorities.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:38

Day brings 25 Covid cases

09:00

Young Estonians create surplus materials online marketplace

08:43

Lutheran World Federation elects Estonian as new secretary general

08:32

Weather service issues major fire risk warning

08:17

Gallery: Around ten small harbors renovated in Saaremaa

19.06

Ministry wants to promote use of e-receipts in private sector

19.06

Gallery: Estonia's Vilsandi Island lighthouse opens to the public

19.06

Sweden to conduct new dives to Estonia ferry wreck this summer Updated

19.06

Prosecutor: Supreme Court phone data decision may stop some proceedings

19.06

Gallery: Center Party introduces local election pledges

19.06

Ratas: With today's tax base, Estonia cannot continue as a welfare state Updated

19.06

Blue-green algae detected in Tallinn's Harku Lake

19.06

Health Board: 30 new coronavirus cases, no deaths

19.06

Aggregate ratings: Reform Party's support is falling

19.06

Kallas criticizes board for failing to condemn insults in Riigikogu

19.06

Temperature to hit 30 degrees on Saturday, weather warning issued

18.06

Riina Solman still undecided on Isamaa Tallinn mayoral bid

18.06

Cabinet leans towards keeping under-scrutiny rural body as separate entity

18.06

Estonian actress joins cast of Netflix's "Vikings: Valhalla"

18.06

City council approves detailed plan for Tallinn Hospital

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: