Solar eclipse visible in Estonia Thursday afternoon

Solar eclipse as viewed over Estonia in 2015. Source: (Keily Laurits)
A solar eclipse can be viewed from Estonia Thursday lunchtime, agricultural weekly Maaleht reports.

The event will be a part-eclipse, not a full one, and will start at around 12.53 p.m., with slight regional variations on that time, Maaleht reports.

The eclipse will reach its fullest extent at a little after 2 p.m., with 37 percent of the sun obscured by the moon's shadow.

Maaleht also reminds those watching the event never, ever to look directly at the sun, but to use one of several methods of safely observing a solar eclipse.

These might include a pinhole projector through which a user could indirectly view the eclipse.

The full Maaleht piece (in Estonian) is here.

Thursday's weather is forecast to see some cloud, but largely clear.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

