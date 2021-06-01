Summer events will be held in Tartu this year

City Day, Car-Free Avenue and a gourmet food and wine festival will take place in Tartu this summer after many events were postponed by coronavirus in 2020.

On June 29, Tartu will celebrate City Day with small-scale events including opera performances. This year, the Tartu City Day program extends to August 10, when a book fair showcasing Estonian authors and a gala concert of the Town Hall Square will take place. On June 28, couples celebrating their golden wedding anniversaries will be honored and on June 15 and 28, silver spoons will be given to new small Tartu residents.

From July 9 to August 8, Car-Free Avenue (Autovabaduse puiestee) will take place for the second time. There will be a cultural program, design and handicraft markets and activities to enliven the urban space both on Vabaduse puiestee and in Keskpark.

From July 28 to August 25, Emajõgi summer concerts will take place

The Tartu Food and Wine Festival will take place between August 6-8, where it will be possible to buy and eat food from local producers, street caterers and pop-up restaurants from South Estonia.

But not all of the city's traditional events will take place this summer, the Hansa Days have been postponed until next year.

