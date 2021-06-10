Partial solar eclipse seen in Estonia

A partial eclipse could be observed in Estonia on Thursday afternoon, something which can be observed every few years.

Astrophysicist Laurits Leedjärv said an eclipse is not a common phenomenon.

"There are two or three solar eclipses a year. But because this area of ​​vision is very narrow on earth, they are rarely seen at a specific geographical point. Partial eclipses are seen in Estonia every few years," he told ERR.

Looking directly into the sun is harmful to the human eye.

