Temperature to hit 30 degrees on Saturday, weather warning issued

On Saturday, the sky will be mostly cloudless and the temperature is expected to reach 30 degrees (c). The Estonian Weather Service has issued a level 1 warning.

In the morning temperatures hover between 18 and 21 degrees (c). There will be a south wind blowing between 2 to 8 meters per second.

In the afternoon, the temperature will rise to between 26 to 30 degrees inland and will be cooler on the coasts, approximately 20 to 24 degrees (c).

It will be slightly cooler in the evening, dropping to approximately 25 degrees (c) and there will be some cloud coverage and rain. Wind speeds will reach 11 meters per second on the islands.

Weather service issues heat and forest fire warnings

The Estonian Weather Service issued a level 1 warning on June 19. Source: Estonian Weather Service

On Saturday, the Estonian Weather Service issued a level one warning due to high temperatures and the risk of forest fires.

"From June 19 to June 23 a tropical air mass will remain over Estonia. The air temperature will rise to 27..33° C. The fire risk of forests increases to a very dangerous level!," the agency wrote on its website.

A level one warning is defined by the service as: "The weather is potentially dangerous. Be attentive if you intend to practice activities exposed to meteorological risks. Keep informed about the forecast of meteorological conditions."

Regional information has been republished below:

Ida-Viru County: From June 19 to June 23 The air temperature will rise to 27..33° C. The fire risk of forests increases to a very dangerous level!

Jõgeva County: From June 19 to June 23 The air temperature will rise to 27..33°C. The fire risk of forests increases to a very dangerous level!

Järva County: From June 19 to June 23 The air temperature will rise to 27..33° C.

The fire risk of forests increases to a very dangerous level!

Põlva County: From June 19 to June 23 The air temperature will rise to 27..33° C.

The fire risk of forests increases to a very dangerous level!

Tartu County: From June 19 to June 23 The air temperature will rise to 27..33° C.

The fire risk of forests increases to a very dangerous level!

Valga County: From June 19 to June 23 The air temperature will rise to 27..33° C.

The fire risk of forests increases to a very dangerous level!

Viljandi County: From June 19 to June 23 The air temperature will rise to 27..33°C. The fire risk of forests increases to a very dangerous level!

Võru County: From June 19 to June 23 The air temperature will rise to 27..33° C.

The fire risk of forests increases to a very dangerous level!

Harju County: From June 19 to June 23 The air temperature will rise to 27..33°C.

Hiiu County: From June 19 to June 23 The air temperature will rise to 27..33°C.

Lääne County: From June 19 to June 23 The air temperature will rise to 27..33°C.

Lääne-Viru County: From June 19 to June 23 The air temperature will rise to 27..33°C.

Pärnu County: From June 19 to June 23 The air temperature will rise to 27..33°C.

Saare County: From June 19 to June 23 The air temperature will rise to 27..33°C.

Rapla County: From June 19 to June 23 The air temperature will rise to 27..33°C.

