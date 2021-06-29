Politico: Estonia likely to miss EU vaccination target

Coronavirus vaccinations taking place at Sõle Sports Center on April 3, 2021. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonia is unlikely to have 70 percent of its population vaccinated against coronavirus by September, missing a target set by the European Commission, website Politico Europe reports.

According to the publication's live data tracker, it is likely 63 percent of people will be vaccinated in Estonia by the autumn.

Politco's analysis shows at least 6,274 people need to be vaccinated every day in Estonia to reach the 70 percent goal by September 22. However, only 4,476 people are currently being vaccinated on average.

Estonia is expected to reach 70 percent coverage by October 2021.

It is likely Slovenia, Estonia, Latvia, Romania and Bulgaria will miss the target.

As of Monday, 553,388 people in Estonia have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 422,945 have received two doses or completed the vaccination cycle.

50.8 percent of adults have been vaccinated at least once.

Editor: Helen Wright

