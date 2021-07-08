Rapid antigen tests to be used on entry to Estonia

Rapid antigen tests performed by a healthcare provider can now be used at border crossings as well as PCR coronavirus tests from July 19, the government agreed on Thursday.

While the PCR tests must be taken within 72 hours of crossing the border, the rapid antigen test is capped at 48 hours.

If the antigen test is negative, a PCR test must be carried out on day six to reduce the 10-day isolation period.

People arriving in Estonia from non-EU countries with a high infection rate - above 150 per 100,000 inhabitants - must take a PCR or antibody test on arrival to Estonia. A second test can be taken on day six to reduce quarantine.

Testing at the border is still being carried out and is free for Estonian residents.

Until now, rapid antigen tests have been used for testing tourists arriving in Estonia for up to 24 hours or when organizing events with a larger number of participants who need a negative test to participate.

