Sofi Oksanen's 'Purge' to premiere in Canada

Finnish-Estonian writer Sofi Oksanen's play "Purge" is premiering on July 15 in Fort McMurray, Canada. The play was born in cooperation between the Keyano Theater and Theater; Just Because.

The plays with a limited audience number are taking place in Keyano Theater & Arts Center from July 15-17 and virtual performances from July 15 to 25.

"The pandemic has been a real challenge for theaters, but I'm happy that people are able to see the play everywhere in the world," Oksanen said.

The director of the play is a three-time winner of the Outstanding Director Award, Hanna Fridhed from Sweden.

"In the story and characters of 'Purge', there are a lot of layers and the character development is great. In essence, the story is deeply humane," Fridhed said.

The artistic director of Theater; Just Because, Bailey Yarkie is amused by the high-quality visual performance of the play and the fact that the team is following all the necessary safety measurements.

"We are waiting optimistically that 'Purge' will open the door to our region's cultural life now the control over the virus is improving," Yarkie said.

The performance features Jenny Price, Taylor Vincent, Davki Patel, Tanner Chubb and Chris Bowers.

"Purge" which has been performed in 15 languages hasn't been performed in Canada before. It was played in New York and Washington in 2011.

Oksanen's latest novel "The Dog Park" will be available in Canada in October. The novel will be published in the U.S. in September.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!