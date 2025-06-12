X!

Finland's Sofi Oksanen to revisit Estonia in final novel of historical series

Sofi Oksanen
Sofi Oksanen Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The next novel by Finnish-Estonian author Sofi Oksanen will be the fourth and final installment in her series exploring Estonian history.

Her seventh overall, Oksanen's forthcoming novel will join the quartet that includes "Stalin's Cows" (2003), "Purge" (2008) and "When the Doves Disappeared" (2012), reported Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat.

The book will be published by Finnish publishing house WSOY.

"A confidential and encouraging relationship between publisher and author is the foundation of every literary work," Oksanen commented. "The spirit of WSOY and its understanding of what it means to be a writer seem to match my own."

The Finnish-born author last worked with WSOY on her novel "Purge," and director Timo Julkunen is extremely pleased that they will now have the opportunity to continue working with her.

"Publishing the final book in the Estonian quartet is a true dream come true for the publishing house," he said.

WSOY has not yet announced a precise publication date for the new novel, but according to Julkunen, hard work on the manuscript is already well underway.

Sofi Oksanen was born in Jyväskylä, Finland in 1977 to an Estonian mother and Finnish father. She studied literature at the University of Helsinki and dramaturgy at the Theater Academy Helsinki.

She has worked as a columnist for several newspapers and published commentary in the press on social and political issues.

Oskanen, both a writer and a playwright, has earned numerous awards for her work, including the Finlandia Prize and the Nordic Council Literature Prize.

In 2023, she was awarded the Order of Merit, 2nd Class, by Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

