Minister: Estonia will not send new ambassador to Belarus

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The diplomat appointed to the post of Estonia's ambassador to Belarus will not be taking up the position after all, foreign minister Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) said Saturday. The appointment had met with considerable opposition, given it would be a tacit recognition of the presidency of Alexander Lukashenko.

BNS reports that in an opinion piece penned for daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) which published Saturday, Liimets wrote that: "This would be completely inappropriate, as neither Estonia nor the EU recognizes the result of the Belarusian presidential elections of last August, which were marked by mass fraud."

As a result, Jaak Lensment, whom President Kersti Kaljulaid appointed at the beginning of this month, to replace the outgoing Merike Kokajev, who has finished her term, will not be going to Minsk as ambassador, and neither will anyone else.

Estonia does not consider Alexander Lukashenko a legitimate head of state, Liimets said, meaning that an ambassador presenting his or her credentials to him would represent a U-turn on that position.

Lukashenko was returned for a sixth consecutive term as president last August after polls widely considered to be rigged, and a violent crackdown on protest and dissent, including the state hijacking of a civilian airliner en route to Vilnius and one of whose passengers was an opposition leader, have continued ever since.

Larger-than-usual numbers of illegal migrants have also been crossing Belarus' border into Lithuania, an EU state, in recent weeks in a development seen as a deliberate ploy on the part of the Lukashenko regime.

As to alternatives to full diplomatic representation, Liimets presented a range of options: Appointing a temporary charge d'affaires, retaining an ambassador who would work from Tallinn and thus not have to present credentials, or continue with a scaled-down embassy and not make any more appointments.

Minsk itself ordered Lithuania to scale its diplomatic staff to one earlier this month, the English-language arm of public broadcaster LRT reports, and Latvia's embassy in Minsk discontinued consular functions in late May, public broadcaster LSM's English portal reports.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:08

Minister: Estonia will not send new ambassador to Belarus

16:34

Driving test mask-wearing requirement lifted for those vaccinated

15:46

High-risk fire hazard declared for four Estonian counties, starting Sunday

14:28

Circuit court lifts injunction on oil shale plant construction

12:15

Kristjan Prikk presents credentials as Estonia ambassador to US

11:35

Gallery: Tallinn market coronavirus vaccine bus attracts plenty of interest

10:51

Health Board: 64 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

10:13

Estonia sending €200,000 aid to Lithuania amid migrant influx

09:05

Coronavirus wastewater surveys postponed a week

16.07

Punctures cut Tänak's Friday short, Rovanperä and Breen battling for lead Updated

16.07

Alexela Group posts 41.3 percent revenue loss in 2020, still turns profit

16.07

Telecoms firm Elisa reports Q2 revenue up 8.4 percent

16.07

Swedbank profits up €1.6 million on year to first half of 2021

16.07

29 children infected with coronavirus at summer camp

16.07

Ratas on EU's climate package: Estonia needs to stand up for itself

16.07

Galleries: One-off musical production brings huge 'diver' to Tallinn

16.07

Sony Pictures Classics buys Finnish-Estonian film "Compartment No.6" rights

16.07

Estonia joins NATO's Multinational Ammunition Warehousing Initiative

16.07

Preliminary survey reveals significant damage to ferry Estonia wreck

16.07

Government opts to donate 400,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to African nations

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: