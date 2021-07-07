Estonia selects new ambassador to Belarus

Estonia has selected a new ambassador to Belarus who will start work in August.

Jaak Lensment will replace Ambassador Merike Kokajev, the current ambassador in Minsk, when her term ends at the end of July. He previsouly worked in Belarus in 2010 and was Estonia's first ambassador to the county. Lensment was proposed for the role by President Kersti Kaljulaid.

As many democratic countries do not recognize Alexander Lukashenko as the legitimate president of Belarus, they do not intend to replace their ambassadors when their time is up. In June, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it has not yet made a decision.

